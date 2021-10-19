Shwashwi: Whether you are dating someone or having a fling- we’ll find out

Johannesburg- What Shwa likes about celebville is that nothing stays under the carpet for good – whether you are dating someone or just having a fling – we do find out.

So, what is Shwa to do; congratulate DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo for sharing a room together despite the latter denying the two are an item.

Even the videos of the two at the same event tell a different story, what’s with the overdose of public displays of affection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo)

Oh, and what about that sexy dance Ms Phongolo and Mr Phori did while trying not neglect the decks.

Phew, this summer is going to be extra hot.

Even Thembinkosi Lorch weighed in on the matter by singing to DJ Maphorisa: “UThuli kaPhori.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAWDporry👮🏾💦 (@djmaphorisa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAWDporry👮🏾💦 (@djmaphorisa)

I swear Phori and Thuli P know each other naked😏 pic.twitter.com/jBsIid1b7G — TEBZA (@tebogo_visser) October 12, 2021

Phori to Lorch : " Please tell your girlfriend to bring her friend" And Natasha delivered 🤐 pic.twitter.com/NDVbAnpaU3 — Certified A-Reece Fan (@siba_dee) October 13, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi