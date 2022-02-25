REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Sk and Moshe: Plain innocent fun or seriously dating?

By Mbalenhle Zuma
SK Khoza

Actor Sithembiso “SK” Khoza and media personality Moshe Ndiki have sparked dating rumours after a live Instagram video went viral.

In the video, SK can be heard saying that people should not hate but rather appreciate. “Maybe I’m a toe guy you never know, my girl got some really nice toes,” he says.

Thereafter, the video shows ladies’ pink-painted toenails and then Moshe’s face shows up. Moshe can also be seen busy working his mouth on SK’s torso.

In another video, SK and Moshe are seen looking cozy at the back of a car, singing and having some innocent fun.

Fans quickly reacted to rumours that SK and Moshe, former actors on The Queen, are dating.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes