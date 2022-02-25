Sk and Moshe: Plain innocent fun or seriously dating?

Actor Sithembiso “SK” Khoza and media personality Moshe Ndiki have sparked dating rumours after a live Instagram video went viral.

In the video, SK can be heard saying that people should not hate but rather appreciate. “Maybe I’m a toe guy you never know, my girl got some really nice toes,” he says.

Thereafter, the video shows ladies’ pink-painted toenails and then Moshe’s face shows up. Moshe can also be seen busy working his mouth on SK’s torso.

In another video, SK and Moshe are seen looking cozy at the back of a car, singing and having some innocent fun.

Fans quickly reacted to rumours that SK and Moshe, former actors on The Queen, are dating.

Thulakuthi Moshe and SK are just friends but they know kuthi nithanda Kabi ama scandal so they giving y'all what you want. — Fee_phee (@fee_phee) February 25, 2022

If Moshe and Sk are dating then good for them.

Nina nihlanganaphi? — MASHANDU🇿🇦 (@MashanduG) February 24, 2022

Sk and moshe have been at it since 2018 👀 https://t.co/ysSskqRuM0 pic.twitter.com/YpPIyE34F1 — YOUTUBE: MASTER RELOADED (@LA_MASTERMASEKO) February 24, 2022

Haibo, u tryna tell me SK from The Queen nd Moshe Ndiki are dating??? Wasn't Moshe married to Phelo Bala?? — 🌸Intomb'Yomzulu🌸 (@Thando_Madlala1) February 25, 2022

I feel sorry for Moshe ngoba this guy is messed up

He will miss Phelo — 🥀 (@LadyMcMame) February 24, 2022

Just two days ago you were preaching "be kind" but today y'all screengrabbed SK Insta what what with Moshe and you calling them names.😏 — Alex ™ (@AlexSithole) February 25, 2022

Whether it's a relationship or a friendship, let them be. Who are we to judge Moshe pic.twitter.com/6fDUy1NnaF — Nokuthula Dlamini (@Makgotso_Dee) February 25, 2022

