Somizi gushes over Winnie Ntshaba’s acting skills

Johannesburg- Somizi has recently gushed over actress and businesswoman Winnie Ntshaba’s acting skills. Somizi took to social media to gush over Winnie Ntshaba’s versatile and talented acting skills. This comes after Somgaga was watching Winnie portray her role on 1 Magic’s The River where she plays the role of Zodwa.

“DEAR @winnie_ntshaba there are few actresses that remind of the level of professionalism, work ethic, dedication, versatility, longevity, craftsmanship that my mom had….ur one of them……I love u and yo work,” he wrote.

Winnie who is also the founder of the Royalty Soapie Awards replied to Som Som’s appreciation message.

“Oh my God Somizi, I am crying right now, this is so unexpected. Wow…. Ngiyabonga, God bless you, as for the soapie awards you believed in them from inception and you responded when called to come choreograph. Ngiyabonga,” she replied.

