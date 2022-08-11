Spotify on a mission to eradicate barriers for women

Spotify hosted a Women’s Day brunch on Wednesday to highlight EQUAL as one of its programmes intended to eradicate barriers for women in the music industry.

The programme, formed a year ago, acknowledges the growth that Spotify EQUAL Africa artists like Nomfundo Moh have forged for themselves.

Sio was also announced as Spotify’s EQUAL Africa ambassador for August 2022 at an event attended by members of the media, music industry stakeholders, and influencers at The Venue Green Park in Sandton.

There was an all-women panel discussion that consisted of Phiona Okumu, Nomfundo Moh, Angela Weickl, and Kim Sineke. The panel agreed that education is key in rewriting the women’s narrative in the music industry.

They further shared that collaboration with key stakeholders and teams makes it easier for female artists to knock on doors and speed up the process of inclusivity.

Spotify’s head of music in sub-Saharan Africa Phiona Okumu said: “We are here to partner with all of Africa’s music stakeholders to create value for the ecosystem. That includes all the much-needed work we do to bring female creators to the centre of the conversation [via EQUAL Africa].”

Okumu further shared that Spotify’s investment is in the next generation of artists, educating and empowering artists with the tools and data to make the most of the opportunities to export their music and gain new audiences around the world.

