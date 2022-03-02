The world dances to DJ Lag’s raw gqom beat

In just over six years, KwaZulu-Natal-born DJ Lag, real name Lwazi Asanda Gwala, has established himself as a world-class sonic innovator.

DJ Lag, as he is affectionally known, has taken one of the most exciting electric music of the 21st-century genre, known as gqom, from South Africa into the global stage. He is currently touring Barcelona, Amsterdam, and Paris.

“People abroad really enjoy gqom music because it is similar to Afro-tech. I am very humbled to be spreading my wings and playing international,” said DJ Lag.

After releasing EPs on Hyperdub and Goon Club Allstars, he started touring the globe. In 2019, DJ Lag was involved in the production for Beyoncé’s My Power, for The Lion King remake, which brought his sound to a wider audience.

The bristling beats of gqom have not always translated to mainstream radio, and with amapiano being introduced, it has threatened to steal gqom’s thunder.

As one of the pioneer’s of gqom, DJ Lag has released his long-anticipated debut album Meeting with The King, after working on it for two years.

On his debut album, DJ Lag breaks ranks with the Amapiano new school, creating fresh combinations and broadening gqom’s canvas over generous 15 tracks.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, the DJ said he has worked with new young talent such as General C’mamane. He fuses amapiano, Afrohouse and Afro-tech, but said he still tried to keep the raw gqom sound.

“I have been doing Afro-tech since 2020 and worked with a couple of artists who do amapiano, so I did not want the songs to be completely Afro-tech or amapiano, so I made sure I still produce that raw gqom sound.”

DJ Lag has worked with Sinjin Hawke, a Canadian-American electronic music producer and DJ. They met while the South African was on tour abroad.

“We had met on several occasions abroad and I exchanged contacts with him. I then sent him an unfinished project. After that, he said he’d work on it and the rest is history. I have also worked with him on his new album that is yet to be released.”

Now his sound is not the same. Travelling and learning more about music has made DJ Lag improve his craft.

