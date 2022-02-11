REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Trevor Gumbi celebrates 40 days of being alcohol free

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Trevor Gumbi Instagram

Johannesburg- South African Comedian and actor Trevor Gumbi is celebrating a milestone of being sober for 40 days.

Trevor shared on Instagram that he had not consumed a single drop of alcohol for a good 40 days and is still going to carry on with his fast for another 46 days. The actor also shared that the journey has not been an easy one.

Trevor is not the only celeb who has taken a break from alcohol, singer Kelly Khumalo also recently shared that she was on a healthier mission. Kelly said that it had been four weeks since she was off alcohol, red meat acidic drinks, and sugar.

 

