Tweeps not ready to ‘cancel’ Mac G’s Podcast and Chill just yet

Johannesburg – South Africa’s most famous podcast series, Podcast and Chill with Mac G has left many South Africans divided on social media, with some saying it should be cancelled, and others expressing that they are not ready to ‘cancel’ the series.
This comes shortly after many people have expressed that the show should indeed be canceled based on what guests have gone there and shared with the world.
Mac G and his co host hit back in a video on YouTube after some tweeps felt the show needed to be cancelled.
Also read: Mac G’s attorney sends Amanda du Pont letter of cease and desist, asks for a sit down
Take a look at how some tweeps have reacted below:
#PodcastAndChill can god bless them with a new sponsorship pic.twitter.com/t67mgpQRdl
— Khanyie Mazibuko (@khanyieeMa) December 6, 2021
The chillers are showing off today, which one is this one 😂🔥🔥#PodcastandChill #podcastandchillwithmacg pic.twitter.com/ELCTzAD0ot
— Adelaide🌻 (@adeladeHulisani) December 6, 2021
R1 500. R1 000. R700
Chillers showing everyone who the sponsors are 😅#PodcastAndChill pic.twitter.com/sN4l3aRfY0
— Repetition_Mabena (@Gasbottel) December 6, 2021
They more they try to Cancel MacG & #PodcastAndChill, the more they grow and get new subscribers.
The Cancel Culture failed dismally, can't stop a movement of the people !!
— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) December 6, 2021
"if you don't want the truth go to the news, go to radio there's no Propaganda Machine here… " ziyakhala ngempela 🔥🔥#PodcastAndChill
— Jay-Not-Z 🇿🇦 (@Ajax_001) December 6, 2021
It's painful to see how this podcast is dragged, when I check there's an award next to MacG, there's job creation and they are promoting black history… simply because your fav they watch masepa a di clips 💔😏#PodcastAndChill pic.twitter.com/xAdTmhPunE
— K E T A B A ☄️ (@Paseka_Tshani1) December 6, 2021
Podcast and chill is here to stay forever. No one can take that away.@Solphendukaa and @podcastwithmacg let's ride until the wheels go off. #PodcastAndChill
— youtube: Techguy babyboy 🇮🇹 (@Techguy_BabyBoy) December 6, 2021
Somethings are simple… If you don't like MacG s content, stop watching his interviews… Why waste your data on something you hate? #PodcastAndChill
— Man's Not Barry Roux (@adovovBerryRoux) December 6, 2021
MacG: White people are busy making moola together, black people are busy canceling each other#podcastandchill
— Subzero (@MolwediRams) December 6, 2021
#PodcastAndChill
Preach Guys..💪💪💪💪🖐️ pic.twitter.com/aQEcA0HWmf
— Putsouthafricansfirst (@Putsouthafrica3) December 6, 2021
It's Mac G saying "today I'm addressing the chillers. FUCK EVERYONE ELSE" for me!
I love that ❤️👏👏👏#podcastandchill #macg #jubjub
— Sego ❤️🖤💚 (@Lesego_Makhanya) December 6, 2021
Honestly enjoy this Podcast,and the fact that I might not agree with ‘How’ some of the content is handled makes it great for me.We are not meant to agree with everyone,but our minds are meant to be evoked and stimulated to find our own perspective in their truth.#PodcastAndChill pic.twitter.com/5tUBYWstNW
— LEADING EXPECT (@LEADING_EXPECT) December 6, 2021
Watch the video Mac G posted on Monday below:
