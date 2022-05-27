XXC Legacy takes entertainment industry by storm  

Born Thandiswa Mthethwa, the fresh hip-hop talent XXC Legacy has released her first single titled When you know, you know ahead of her album in June.

No stranger to the music industry, the 23-year-old singer, rapper, and musician from Johannesburg north has worked with big names before she worked on her own album.

Mthethwa revealed that on her upcoming album End of Days she has worked with the likes of Moozlie, Kid X, Stilo Magolide, Jay Jody and more local names.

“I started in the music industry at the age of seven when I did a rendition of Shakira’s hips don’t lie at an open mic session that was hosted by Pabi Moloi,” she said.

The rapper shared that she studied music theory at the National School of the Arts.

“That is where I honed my skills with the piano and clarinet, I started working for a few years as an independent artist and in 2020 I signed a record deal,” she said.

Describing her album, Mthethwa said it is a blend of hip-hop and rap while fusing 90s sound influences with modern electronic touches

Mthethwa added: “The song has a very old-school beat which references influences such as Wu-Tang and the theme song from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. It is a very bold statement which I think speaks to my own experiences in terms of pursuing a career as an artist, the legacy I want to leave, and never stopping or giving up on yourself, because when you know, you know.”

