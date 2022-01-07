Fans reunited with the Ranakas as first episode airs

Johannesburg- First episode of the family reality television show, The Ranakas has aired, and it has left its fans talking.

The family of stars such as Generations the Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka, Metro FM radio personality and businesswoman Dineo Ranaka has done it again with a thrilling season as it appears in the trailer.

After being away for a long time, season 5 has brought mixed emotions to a lot of the show’s followers and they anticipate more intense episodes ahead.

The Ranakas show plays on Mzansi Magic every Thursday at 8pm.

These are some of the fans reactions to the first episode below:

Reunited with #TheRanakas and it feels so good. https://t.co/Acdz5MRIot You know what also feels good with a family reunion? A @DebonairsPizza family feast. So try something amazing tonight! pic.twitter.com/LFhnRuxDoO — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) January 6, 2022

Dineo always thinks that her voice is the only voice that matters #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/WeoKws0efc — iamheretovent (@thembi_sileM) January 6, 2022

Dineo Ranaka takes pride in being a shitty human being.#TheRanakas — The Phoenix ♏🕯️🔮📿🌊 (@realnickjgood) January 6, 2022

We thank Dineo Ranakas friend for telling Dineo to to apologize. Whoever you’re, we salute you. #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/J05XDSmBhS — Ham&Cheese (@HumYic) January 6, 2022

…each an every season we have to watch Dineo’s toxicity an pretend like we draw strength an courage from that when in reality she’s not someone too look up too, she’s so selfish self-centred an rude arg sies #TheRanakas — PRESIDENT YA STRATA (@Riccardo_Elle) January 6, 2022

Bathong Dineo! Why won't she let Manaka speak & just listen to her? So unnecessary #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/wnY3mSpQQZ — 🇿🇦 Nolali 👠👠 (@Amza_5) January 6, 2022

Manaka and Dineo just said the same thing. But the way Dineo said it!!!!

I, honestly, think that Dineo hides behind the guise "honest and true" conversation but she can be rude, disrespectful and absolutely, unnecessarily mean. #TheRanakas — IssA sanda (@asanda_01) January 6, 2022

I don't know why they are arguing but Dineo is wrong #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/KbdHnaC8qb — Nicky_April (@Nicky_April1) January 6, 2022

Not Dineo Saying "Mama shut up, you don't have different kids from different father's "#TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/IJ1s5vndOp — Unpopular 🌈🦄 (@Welkum_M) January 6, 2022

