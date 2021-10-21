VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Fans think Katlego Maboe would make an ideal Big Brother Mzansi host

By Coceka Magubeni
Katlego Maboe

Johannesburg- Auditions to the public to be a part of the reality TV show Big Brother Mzansi have been opened and ordinary citizens are now throwing applications in.

Tweeps have made it clear that they do not want to see any celebrities on the show, and they think that this is a perfect way to open the entertainment industry.

While auditions are in progress, tweeps have different ideas of who is supposed to host the show.

Amongst the names that came forth, the former host of the Expresso Show, Katlego Maboe’s name topped the list.

Maboe has not been on television for over a year after he was fired after being involved in an infidelity scandal that went viral on social media.

 

 See comments about who should host BBM below:

 

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

 

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.