First Podcast and Chill episode for the year to air on Monday

Johannesburg- Fans of the most talked-about YouTube channel, Podcast and Chill can barely wait until the first show for the year drops on Monday.

The Podcast and Chill crew had closed for the December holidays, but it has been consistently trending on social media throughout December as fans kept reposting snippets of old episodes.

See tweeps reaction on the return of Podcast and Chill:

10th of January 2022 we back with the Mondays episode 🙏🏾🔥🔥Chillers are you ready we very excited 2022 back with fire 🤝🔥🔥🔥🚀

📸: @maligant_media pic.twitter.com/kIdF3YjsLy — Podcast with MacG (@podcastwithmacg) January 3, 2022

A priority that one — Mongezi Wellem (@Mo_Wellem) January 4, 2022

It’s long over due this break thing is on guys we have withdrawals symptoms now — USE (UrbanSoundEntertainment) (@brianb971) January 4, 2022

Lol nam😅😅😅 — BoMma Entle (@magrache_t) January 3, 2022

Ku rweff, ke zaka ya Channel O 😶 — Lerato (@mokgobullm) January 3, 2022

Lol — Katlego (@Katkego131) January 3, 2022

