News

Florence Masebe slams journalists for pronunciation skills

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Florence Masebe Instagram

Johannesburg- South African actress Florence Masebe has recently called out journalists for their pronunciation skills.

Florence took to social media to call out journalists for not pronouncing the Minister of Basic Education’s surname correctly.

“News people need to get together and learn the proper pronunciation of the Minister of Basic Education’s surname. It’s not even difficult. They just keep saying it wrong,” she wrote.

Some tweeps have also supported what Florence was calling out journalists for and this is what some of them had to say.

“Omunye on Facebook insulted SADTU teachers wathi badla amagwinya and they have written a letter to his boss.”

“Once heard one journalist pronouncing Judge Kgampepe as Kgampipi”

“There is just laziness with journalists when it comes to African surnames, I’ve heard minister Nchabeleng, City of Chwane and minister Mochekga.”

