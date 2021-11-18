Fun is expected as Night Embassy Ambassadors explore Joburg

Johannesburg- With the festive approaching, Jozi nightlife culture is getting more and more exciting.

The Night Embassy Ambassadors are taking over as they will be exploring the city through curated events.

Starting from 12 November to 4 December 2021, the ambassadors will go to some of the iconic locations in the city to make their nightlife visions come to life.

The Night Embassy Ambassadors have also revealed that on 11 December this year, they will close off with a big underground party.

Already shifting the creative spaces in the city through their projects and communities, the four Ambassadors of the Night ( Other Village, Kombonation, Unmuted and Dormantyouth) have received a major boost to their practices as well as financial support for Night Embassy Johannesburg.

Night Embassy Ambassadors are recipients of mentorship from the Night Embassy Creative Board, as well as the production and infrastructural support needed to enable them to create fresh new directions in Joburg’s nightlife.

Tickets for the event is available on Webtickets online.

