Happy birthday to the Mbombo twins

Johannesburg- Reality television stars, models and twins, Blue and Brown Mbombo celebrate their birthday today.

The pair surfaced in the industry when they were still starting their careers from the ground level and they have now become household names and well-established businesswomen in the construction field.

“I wouldn’t be what I am or be where I am without you. Thank you 🙏🏼 May the Almighty keep blessing you and keeping you safe for me. I love you and happy birthday to us,” Blue Mbombo wrote on her Instagram account.

Happy birthday @bluembombo. Thanks for adding your Midas touch to all our covers, shoots & content! Help us wish our Creative Producer and Moziak partner a very Happy Birthday 🎈 pic.twitter.com/iVzeBUBzta — Moziak Magazine (@MoziakAfrica) December 15, 2021

