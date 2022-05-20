I will be taking some time to focus on my recovery – Lira

Songstress Lira is recovering after she suffered a severe stroke while on tour in Germany in April.

Lira, born Lerato Moipone Molapo, shared on social media that she was overwhelmed by the love and support she had been receiving. She, however, said her speech has been affected, but she is making progress.

“Physically I have been unaffected, I am strong and healthy. The stroke has unfortunately affected my speech, however, I am making lots of progress everyday. I will be taking some time to focus on my recovery,” she wrote.

She also asked South Africans to continue praying for her, saying she cannot wait to perform for her fans again.

