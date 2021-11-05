Is Musa Mseleku terrified of MaNgwabe?

Johannesburg- UThando nesthembu polygamist and businessman Musa Mseleku seems not to have power over his last wife, Mbali ‘MaNgwabe’ Mseleku.

In the latest episode, MaNgwabe proved that she wears the pants in their marriage, this is not the first time but it’s what she always does.

She said as long as she is still alive she will do whatever she likes with her kids.

MaNgwabe claims her kids were abused by the driver who takes them to school after he asked her eldest daughter to open the gate as a result she removed her kids from the family transport and decided to take them to school herself.

Mseleku seems not to have control over his wife as he just gets numb and have nothing to say whenever she raises issues.

Tweeps felt like she is disrespectful and should just leave the marriage if she no longer wants in where as others supported her.

These are some of the reactions;

I'm not Relationship consultant but MaNgwabe No longer wants to be Mseleku wife The Level of Disrespect #UthandoNesthembu — Mr. Jones Maluks (@hjmaluks) November 4, 2021

Museleku did MaNgwabe wrong… Imagine your husband telling the nanny not to tell you of an incident that happened to your children then turning around crying unity for the family… I don’t blame MaNgwabe for not trusting Mkhulu & Museleku with her children

#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/DzdjNolcvm — Mrs Noma 🔆 (@MrsNoma) November 5, 2021

#Uthandonesthembu Mangwabe is rude, y'all need to stop justifying her nonsense behavior pic.twitter.com/27Zol2HKsS — MJ (@mj_lebetsa) November 4, 2021

#Uthandonesthembu every time Mseleku and MaNgwabe sit down to discuss an issue.. this is how it goes down 😓😬 pic.twitter.com/BmgptdGoj1 — Taugadi 🦁🦁 (@_Neo_N) November 4, 2021

MaNgwabe was right, Mthombeni is the main problem…

I judged her for nothing. Ngyaxolisa #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/sUMB6PSF3I — Nonie (@Nonie17416544) November 4, 2021

I feel like Mangwabe has tapped out of this sthembu a long time ago. She must just free herself. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/7wwcKjjC75 — MaZulu (@sikhonde) November 4, 2021

I don't care how much you guys justify Mangwabe's attitude, Girl is rude period she must file for a divorce and stop being so self centered #Uthandonesthembu — khosy (@Mncubemp) November 4, 2021

Wait… did y'all see that at MaNgwabe's house, Musa poured himself a drink? Sis didn't even bother to serve him. #uThandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/x5ePAHrzyp — Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) November 4, 2021

