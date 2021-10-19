Isencane Lengane becomes DSTV’s 4th most watched TV show

Johannesburg- Moja Love’s Isencane Lengane is a reality show about two teenagers who are married.

The show raised people’s eyebrows when it first aired on DSTV but has now become a fan favourite, according to viewership numbers.

Isencane Lengane peaked at nine hundred thousand viewers ahead of shows such as Diep City and Idols SA.

Uyajola 9/9 is the most-watched show with 1.5 million viewers.

TV: Viewers love #IsencaneLengane The show was the 4th most watched tv program on DStv in September. The show peaked at 900K viewers, ahead of shows like Diep City and Idols SA. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/zsppOuFUXv — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) October 19, 2021

Siyacela can't even fix the washing line…. Soon they will kneel down when they hanging their washing… Kanti wenzani imini yonke…🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ #IsencaneLengane pic.twitter.com/zlaDQPcAM3 — Zanele Mokoena (@zahMokoena) October 16, 2021

Thando is focusing on MaBongi's business just so that she doesn't have to think of her own martial issues. She has bigger issues. #isencaneLengane pic.twitter.com/Quh0qVfsnz — Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) October 16, 2021

Producer: What advice can you give the new couple?

Siyacela: advice mina? No cha umntu akazbonele yena

🤣🤣🤣🤣 #isencaneLengane pic.twitter.com/f0GeyKxdwJ — Gqirha (@SiyabongaMtshu1) October 16, 2021

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda