Isencane Lengane becomes DSTV’s 4th most watched TV show

By Anelisa Sibanda
Siyacela Dlamuka & Thando Dlamuka

Johannesburg- Moja Love’s Isencane Lengane is a reality show about two teenagers who are married.

The show raised people’s eyebrows when it first aired on DSTV but has now become a fan favourite, according to viewership numbers.

Isencane Lengane peaked at nine hundred thousand viewers ahead of shows such as Diep City and Idols SA.

Uyajola 9/9 is the most-watched show with 1.5 million viewers.

