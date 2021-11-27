Jo Judnick-Wilson crowned as Mrs South Africa last night

Johannesburg- Jo Judnick-Wilson also known as Jozimom (40) has been crowned as the new Mrs South Africa.

Jozimom who is an entrepreneur, business owner, content creator, avid photographer, founder of “Build Her Tomorrow”, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Science.

Judnick-Wilson has been happily married to her husband David for 16 years and has 2 children.

“In my spare time, I like to be creative. I’m always inspired by a new challenge. You will either find me amidst a home DIY project; with sand under my fingernails in the garden landscaping; paint brush and watercolour set in hand, creating art or studying and mastering a new skill set. A trip to the bushveld is my favourite kind of ‘soul food’. My family has always been my number one priority and our motto is ‘Life is an adventure or nothing at all,” she said on her Mrs South Africa profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs South Africa (@mrs_south_africa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jo Judnick-Wilson (@jozimom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mister South Africa (@mr.southafrica_official)

