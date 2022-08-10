Joburg Film Festival returns with expanded programme

The Joburg Film Festival makes a comeback in January 2023 following a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival executive director, Tim Mangwedi, said after two years of extremely challenging times for the film industry, the festival will be back on Mzansi’s entertainment calendar with an expanded programme.

“The 2023 edition of the festival will once again attract thousands of visitors to Gauteng with a focal point of activities at Nelson Mandela Square that will include screenings and industry events,” said Mangwedi.

In partnership with MultiChoice, the festival will run from January 31 to February 5, and it will showcase more than 60 films from across the globe. Limited tickets will be available for sale from November.

