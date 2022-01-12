KAYA 959 announces new afternoon show to be hosted by Xola Dlwati

Johannesburg – Following the departure of the radio icon Brenda Sisane in December 2021, Kaya 959 has announced its newest Sunday afternoon show, Spade of Hearts, and the brand-new host, Xola Dlwati.

The show airs every Sunday from 12:00-15:00 and features your favourite love songs to make you fall in love all over again.

Managing Director of Kaya 959, Sibongile Mtyali, said, “We’re very excited to have Xola on board to host this brand-new spectacular soulful show that will focus on romantic, tender, and sweet music for those times when the heart wants what the heart wants. Sundays are an easy and perfect day to relax, reconnect and rekindle your love and this show provides a perfect platform and mood for those who just love falling in love. Every Sunday, our listeners will be taken down memory lane of their love stories and will be reminded how beautiful love can really be.”

Xola joined Kaya 959 in November 2021, filling in one of the developmental slots from 02:00-05:00 Monday to Friday.

Xola is a trained Engineer from the Wits Radio Academy.

His previous experience includes having spent time in the Community Radio sector, having hosted shows on Eldos FM until he joined Kaya 959.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaya 959 (@kayaon959)

Expressing his excitement, Xola said, “I am truly humbled and grateful to the bosses at Kaya 959 for trusting me with this new show. I am beyond thrilled and cannot wait to connect with our amazing listeners through a great soulful playlist. I look forward to great on-air moments and to just having fun- a great way to start my new year.”

Apart from taking on the new Sunday afternoon slot, Dlwati will continue to host his weekly show Monday-Friday from 2am-5am.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author