Kgomotso Ndungane has her say on leaving RHOD

Johannesburg – TV reality star, Kgomotso Ndungwane took to Instagram and thanked everyone who supported her.

This comes after Showmax released the wives on the upcoming season and she was not there.

Kgomotso is married to the former rugby player, Odwa Ndungane.

“Spread love. Each love shown, each positive message sent, just know that I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart. I may not be able to respond to all, but I try because you matter! Sometimes, I also need a motivational quote, something to lift me up and a bit of love sprinkles,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I am a normal human being like you. I just happened to be on your small screen but that doesn’t define who I am.”

“I love you all so much. Those that have shown me love across all my posts and those that hated thank you for making me even more bad a** just with a sprinkle of grace! You have a special space in my heart.”

“Know that I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart and if circumstances were different from S1, I would have given you another killer season,” she added.

