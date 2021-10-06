Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai put troubles behind them as they ‘ball out’ in Dubai

Johannesburg- Khanyi Mbau has reunited with her partner, Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga, in Dubai after the TV personality left without saying goodbye to him.

Kudzai took to his Instagram saying that he could not find Khanyi after he dropped her off at a salon in Dubai which got South Africans worked up, a few weeks ago.

The TV personality, later on, posted that she is safe and was back in South Africa

Mbau recently went back to Dubai to reunite with her lover and received luxurious gifts upon arrival.

Kudzai has shown how he missed and appreciates Khanyi by randomly spoiling her with lavish gifts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

For the entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda