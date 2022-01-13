REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Khanyi Mbau makes debut on The Wife

By Anelisa Sibanda
Khanyi Mbau & Mondli Makhoba

Johannesburg- The long-anticipated character of Zandile, played by Khanyi Mbau has finally made a debut on The Wife.

Khanyi plays the wife of Nkosana (fan-favourite Mondli Makhoba), the leader of the Zulu brothers’ crime family.

Fans had a lot to say about her playing Zandile.

Some think she is perfect for the role whilst some think otherwise.

Mbau will take center stage in Season 2, which premieres on Showmax in February 2022, and will be inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestselling novel Zandile The Resolute.

Check out how some fans reacted to Mbau’s appearance on the show below: 

