Khanyi Mbau makes debut on The Wife

Johannesburg- The long-anticipated character of Zandile, played by Khanyi Mbau has finally made a debut on The Wife.

Khanyi plays the wife of Nkosana (fan-favourite Mondli Makhoba), the leader of the Zulu brothers’ crime family.

Fans had a lot to say about her playing Zandile.

Some think she is perfect for the role whilst some think otherwise.

Mbau will take center stage in Season 2, which premieres on Showmax in February 2022, and will be inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestselling novel Zandile The Resolute.

Check out how some fans reacted to Mbau’s appearance on the show below:

I can't believe that Khanyi Mbau is Zandile. Lmao it doesn't make sense. 😭😭 #TheWifeShowmax — Ntando Thabethe (@UNtandoThabethe) January 13, 2022

Okay👏🏼 that's my Zandile💐❤ I cant wait to see how they tell this story #TheWifeShowmax — Well (@____dragonfruit) January 13, 2022

Zandile is a stone, she frustrates me Yoh! https://t.co/eYKC4kpurx — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) January 13, 2022

#TheWifeShowmax We All Give Zandile A Warm Welcome , The long Antacipated Wait Has Finally Arrived 🔥🔥🔥❤ — |●Mr Langa ♓ • (@langa_Khethelo) January 13, 2022

Remember in the book Zandile struggles with showing emotion. She can't even cry. — Champagne_ghel (@PepiSanderson) January 13, 2022

Khanyi Mbau is going to kill it as Zandile, I'm excited to see more of her. #TheWifeShowmax — a snowflake. (@Novuyo_b) January 13, 2022

The hurt on Zandile's face when she heard Mvelo and her fav have died!!! Bathong Nkosana!!! Its your fault😭😭😭 everything is your fault 😭😭😭 #TheWifeShowmax #thewife pic.twitter.com/0hQJtXWeBv — Moipone Wa MODIMO🙌🙏👏 (@Iam_Mooi) January 13, 2022

Are y’all still doubting Khanyi as Zandile huh?

I think she’s good shem angifuni ukungasho #TheWifeShowmax — Becxxa ✨ (@Thobash_M) January 13, 2022

I knew that Mbau would pull off the Zandile role. The chemistry between the two😍 #TheWifeShowmax — Champagne_ghel (@PepiSanderson) January 13, 2022

😂😂😂😂😂, it doesnt even make sense. How l9ng has Zandile been in jail kante. https://t.co/c3zb4cwHnu — Mapaseka 🌟✨💫 (@Mapasek76665026) January 13, 2022

Zandile and Nkosana reminded me that I really loved them when I read about them. I can't stop thinking about the first half of their scene, man, it was so… 😍 Imma need February to come quickly! #TheWifeShowmax — ladum' ilanga! (@lisaladuma___) January 13, 2022

Finally ZANDILE is here https://t.co/4tRDXACe3I — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) January 13, 2022

angikho happy ngalo Zandile abamu caste lana. why couldn't they cast some one else🤦🏽‍♀️ #TheWifeShowmax why cast Khanyi though — Cthabza 💖kaGasela (@sithabileNG) January 13, 2022

