Khanyi Mbau sympathises with disappointed fans

Fans of The Wife, a Showmax original telenovela, have been vocal about their dissatisfaction after a few episodes of season two aired.

Season two stars the fabulous Khanyi Mbau and Mondli Makhoba, who play Zandile and Nkosana, respectively, and who are supposed to portray a resilient love affair, according to Dudu Busani-Dube’s book that inspired the show.

But the fans have spotted the loopholes in the storyline, contrary to the information they have gathered from Busani-Dube’s book. And they flooded the social media to express their disappointment, saying what they have read in the book is not even close to what they see on the screen. They even threatened to stop watching the show and migrate.

Mbau addressed their grievances and said she is just as disappointed.

She tweeted: “But season two didn’t give us enough love and companionship from Zandile and Nkosana. That’s why you are all so disappointed, I am too.”

We have let you down , WE HAVE NOT GIVEN YOU WHAT U HAD ANTICIPATED! a love story between Zandile and Nkosana. That’s what we all hoped to experience. #TheWifeShowmax — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) March 9, 2022

SO I FEEL YOU ALL! imagine how I feel playing Zandile after all my research on her. YOU ARE NOT ALONE! I too want to experience this deep love story. #TheWifeShowmax — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) March 9, 2022

Season is be had all the romance a wife should experience with her better half and we watched them develop into a married couple and it gave us all the feels #TheWifeShowmax — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) March 9, 2022

But season two didn’t give us enough love, and companionship from Zandile and Nkosana and that’s why u are all so disappointed, I am too #TheWifeShowmax — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) March 9, 2022

#TheWifeShowmax has become more of a crime drama series on a lot of prison scenes , people going missing.. hate and mystery instead of a warm , sexy story about a man a woman who should be in love — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) March 9, 2022

The book version shares so much intamacy, seduction and love , a story about patience and triumph AND THATS WHY WE FEEL LET DOWN. #TheWifeShowmax — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) March 9, 2022

