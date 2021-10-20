Khuli Chana stands up for ‘hottest chick in the game’ Lamiez Holworthy

Johannesburg – Motswako originator Khuli Chana who is married to Lamiez Holworthy, has stood up for her after she was body shamed.

Lamiez saw herself trending on Twitter after a catfish account said she is a man trapped in a female body.

The Metro FM DJ was body-shamed by a troll after she posted a snap of herself rocking shorts.

“Okey, enough about #unisa Anyone please tell lendoza not to wear shorts… Coz wow!.

Lamiez had no clue she was being trolled on Twitter, up until she was called by Prince Kaybee asking if she was okay.

“Got a call from @PrinceKaybee_SA asking if I’m okay only to log on and see that I am trending on Twitter. Daily, you ppl preach about mental health, suicide, and being kinder only to be the total opposite minutes later!” she wrote.

Got a call from @PrinceKaybee_SA asking if I’m okay only to log on and see that I am trending on Twitter. Daily,you ppl preach about mental health,suicide and being kinder only to be the total opposite minutes later! — 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) October 19, 2021

Khuli Chana stood up for his wife and hyped her up in the comments section after she posted a video in her shot shorts.

“Anyway, here’s a cool video of me in my element- in my SHORT SHORTS.”

My skat❤️ Wa Baba😭 — KhuliYano (@KhuliChana) October 19, 2021

Lamiez mopped the floor with the troll stood her ground and told her where to get off.

“Wow ya masipa! Not to wear shorts because YOU said so?! Wang nyela wena. Always these fake accounts trying to project their own insecurities on others. Well Mo Nna ke stop station ge! I’m an African woman and will be damned by your fucked up standards!”

Wow ya masipa! Not to wear shorts because YOU said so?! Wang nyela wena.

Always these fake accounts trying to project their own insecurities on others. Well Mo Nna ke stop station ge! I’m an African woman and will be damned by your fucked up standards! https://t.co/rNi0J539qo pic.twitter.com/57ocEbiYh5 — 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) October 19, 2021

“I have women of all shapes n sizes who follow me 4this very reason! I have little girls who look up 2 me because of how comfortable I am in my own skin! Daily I am subjected to constant body shaming and bullying and told to be the bigger person. Well, today Le nyile ge!”

I have women of all shapes n sizes sizes who follow me 4this very reason! I have little girls who look up 2 me because of how comfortable I am in my own skin!

Daily I am subjected to the constant body shaming and bullying and told to be the bigger person. Well today Le nyile ge! https://t.co/Z3iMbKr8m3 — 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) October 19, 2021

“You know what’s crazy? The influence that I have- big thighs and all is unmatched. From the way that I dress to my hairstyle? Iconic! The love that I receive daily is super overwhelming and will never not warm my heart. And now? Now I go back to focusing that,” she wrote.

You know what’s crazy?The influence that I have- big thighs and all is unmatched. From the way that I dress to my hairstyle? Iconic! The love that I receive daily is super overwhelming and will never not warm my heart. And now? Now I go back to focusing that. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rUXwvnm7eS — 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) October 19, 2021

Tweeps have shown support for Lamiez and commended her for standing up for herself.

Another celebrity who has found herself being cyberbullied and body-shamed recently is Makhadzi.

This came after a photographer allegedly shared photos of the singer performing on stage that shows her dark inner thighs this past weekend.

Also read: Makhadzi makes plea to end cyber bullying after picture of her goes viral

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma