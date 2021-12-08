Lamiez Holworthy devastated by death of her personal photographer

Johannesburg- Television presenter and Metro FM DJ Lamiez Holworthy has been left stunned by the death of her personal photographer, Tshegofatso Mokgotho.

“I f***ing hate it here! Innocent people are killed whilst ruthless barbaric animals roam the streets freely! We are in hell! This morning I woke up to the most horrific news and it breaks me even more because ngwana o wa kogae was so peaceful. So quiet. So full of love,” she wrote on her Twitter accounnt.

Haona God’s will mo. It’s just not fair! — 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) December 3, 2021

He was my little brother. Literally lived in my house on weekends coz we’d get back home from gigs in the wee hours.

His parents trusted my husband and I. They loved us. They loved him.

He was innocent. So full of love. So full of life.

It just isn’t fair! https://t.co/Zj41xvJQ4N — 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) December 3, 2021

Let me log off and mourn my little brother. Seeing so many hurt people breaks me even more. — 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) December 3, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dj Lamiez Holworthy (@lamiez_holworthy)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author