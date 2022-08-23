LASA comes to the rescue of often exploited artists

The entertainment and creative space, an industry long abused when it comes to the rights of artists, finally has an avenue to fight through the recently launched Lawyers for the Arts South Africa (LASA).

The organisation will help artists understand the legal frameworks relevant to their work so that they build sustainable and dignified careers.

LASA spokesperson Bhoza Mphela said the introduction of the NPO (non-profit organisation) is the dawn of a new era to force recording companies “to think twice before finalising exploiting contracts”.

“This is the most anticipated organisation which is long overdue. We fight for the rights of our artists,” said Mphela.

“Artists who are about to sign contracts under a record label can call us so that we go through the agreement and unfold that fine print which would usually catch up when an artist wants to leave the company.”

She said the organisation will provide legal services to the sector, including its value chain from visual, dance, music, theatre, and digital media. Artists will also be assisted with and not limited to contracts, trademarks, copyrights and many other legal issues.

The creative industry across Africa is mostly informal with many creatives working as small business entrepreneurs or freelance workers in the gig economy.

The lack of formal employment structures in the industry often results in various forms of abuse directed to the artists who do not have the resources to pursue legal action.

“When you are already in dispute, you can bring the matter and we will do everything for you, then you pay afterwards. Say we are fighting for your monies, our pay will only come from that,” said Mphela.

