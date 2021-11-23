Lasizwe checks into a mental health wellness facility

Johannesburg- Reality television star and YouTuber, Lasizwe Dambuza, has said that he has booked himself into a mental health wellness facility.

The bubbly personality, who is also known as Nomatriquency, his alter ego on YouTube, took to Twitter to let his followers know that he will be off social media to fight depression.

“I haven’t been okay for the past months. I have been so depressed. I have decided to fight this by taking a break and dealing with this 1 on 1,” Lasizwe said in a Twitter post.

One thing about me, I am not shy to express how I feel. I have checked in myself into a Mental Health Wellness Facility. I haven't been okay for the past months. I have been so depressed. I have decided to fight this by taking a break and dealing with this 1 on 1. pic.twitter.com/OdX1c1YHTj — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) November 23, 2021

His management team has since shared on Instagram, that Lasizwe will be off social media and his accounts will be managed by his team.

“Due to Lasizwe being off the socials, his page and posts will be managed by his team during this period because of contractual obligations that have to be adhered to. Kindly keep him in your prayers during this tough time,” read the post.

Tweeps have sent words of encouragement and support to Lasizwe:

Poverty isn’t the only trigger for depression. — Swazi Enhle (@enhle_swazi) November 23, 2021

2017 booked myself in Akeso I came out much better and different I still apply everything I learnt from my admission. It only gets better from here. Wishing you all the best @lasizwe https://t.co/Pub4Heci7i — NTOMBIYEZULU ❤️ (@leehle_bhengu) November 23, 2021

Get well soon ❤️ https://t.co/DSvXjr5mKV — 😜Mosadi wa JohnWick 😜 (@LeeQMothupi) November 23, 2021

look at you, rising above the pain. 💗 https://t.co/nvEopqHPNc — E 𝖴 Ⲛ Ⲟ ⵏ ᗅ🌪 (@a_shiweda) November 23, 2021

