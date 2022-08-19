‘Late TKZee member Magesh lived his life boldly and to the fullest’

Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala lived his life boldly and to the fullest, speakers said during the kwaito musician’s send-off at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Friday morning.

Magesh, widely known as the bad boy of kwaito, died from an epileptic seizure at his parents’ house in Bryanston on Monday.

One of his childhood friends and TKZee group member Kabelo Mabalane told the mourners that Magesh had shaped his life, saying he believed in him in ways that he himself had not.

“This whole week I was a mess. I told my wife that I am everything I am now because of Magesh, shared Mabalane, sobbing.

“We started many things together behind his parents’ house, that is where Zwai Bala would find us. I am grateful to his parents for taking me in as one of their children.”

Magesh’s sister Kutloano Tshabalala said her brother took his role as the older sibling seriously. “This is surreal, I am still in disbelief,” said Tshabalala.

“I was told that I have to speak about my brother and share my fondest memories with him, but where do I start? With his career and life being in the public eye, he made sure that he always protected me, because he knew that I did not want [to be in] the spotlight. I always felt his love, we will miss him dearly.”

Among high-ranking officials who attended the funeral was Gauteng education MEC and ANC provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi, who said Magesh’s death is a big loss to South Africa’s entertainment industry.

“He was the best lyricist and he inspired the youth of the country. Our number-one tsotsi was a star. We say to you Mshengus, your loss is ours, we loved Magesh,” said Lesufi.

Other musicians and football personalities including Dr Irvin Khoza, former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane, Mamelodi Sundown co-coach Steve Khompela, and former Orlando Pirates defender and skipper Happy Jele also attended the funeral.

Magesh was later buried at the Westpark Cemetery. His family said the musician’s memorial service will be held on Wednesday.

