Limpopo NGO throws full weight behind Thobela FM presenter

The ConLef Foundation, in Limpopo, has thrown its full weight behind embattled Thobela FM presenter Matshidiso Molaba Kekana.

Kekana is being probed by the SABC after the Limpopo Artist Management (LAM) filed a complaint against her, accusing her of being biased in her interview with the organisation’s chairperson, Mphoza Mashabela, recently.

In a media release, the foundation chairperson, Conty Rankhokho Lebepe, urged the organisation to withdraw the complaint against Kekana, who presents Hlokwalatsela on the Sepedi station.

He said his foundation has listened to the interview tapes and found no evidence of bias by Kekana.

“As a foundation that aims to improve the quality of life for all, more especially the unemployed, youth, children and marginalised rural communities in South Africa, we condemn and urge Limpopo Artist Management to withdraw a complaint laid against the Hlokwalatsela Presenter, Matshidiso Molaba Kekana, following what we as the foundation viewed as a fair interview.

As Conty Lebepe Foundation, we have listened to the interview for a number of times and we see nothing wrong with it. We are of the view that Limpopo Artist Management’s Chairperson, Mphoza Mashabela wanted the presenter to only ask the questions that favour him and his organisation because he has the tendency of dictating what the presenters should say on air,” said Lebepe.

Lebepe also said he was shocked that Mashabela was offended by such innocuous questions posed by Kekana.

“The presenter asked few simple questions that include, ‘Will one be wrong to say you use journalists to benefit your organisation?’, ‘How many members does LAM have?’.

Therefore, as the foundation we are worried and failing to understand why LAM would complain to such fair and easy questions.”

He also said the organisation should refrain from muzzling journalists and respect their freedom of speech which is guaranteed in the constitution.

“We will also like to make a call to leaders, politicians and spokespersons to please give journalists a space to practice their work with the much needed freedom. We salute all the journalists who serve communities objectively so without the influence of those with financial muscles and political power,” he said.

Author



Ngwako Malatji