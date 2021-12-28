Look: Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Pule Ekstein weds

Johannesburg- Former Kaizer Chiefs top player, Pule Ekstein has tied the knot with his gorgeous wife in an elegant and classy traditional ceremony during the weekend.
The star who recently came back in the country to play for AmaZulu Football Club took to his social media accounts to share his beautiful wedding pictures, looking smitten with his wife.
MR & MRS EKSTEIN 💍🍾❤️ pic.twitter.com/LuIBA7hUm4
— Pule Ekstein®️ (@Puleekstein) December 24, 2021
See his fans congratulate him below:
Airforce ase……
Should I continue 😅?
— 🇿🇦Kat_la_kay✌️ (@Molemi13) December 25, 2021
Getting married is growth, it's progress, marriage forces maturity. Congratulations young man.🙌https://t.co/U4uTgfV1bu
— Mthetheleli🇿🇦 (@Nxuba__Rhudulu) December 25, 2021
Me too😌….
— Fezz Junior (@FezzJunior) December 25, 2021
