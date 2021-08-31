Look: Khanyi Mbau goes missing in Dubai as beau Terrence Kudzai Mushonga searches for her

Johannesburg – Khanyi Mbau’s nouveau riche boyfriend Terrence Kudzai Mushonga took to Instagram in a panic while searching for Khanyi, who he claimed disappeared after he dropped her off at the salon.

It appears that there is trouble in paradise after Sunday World reported a few weeks ago that Mushonga is being investigated by the police for dealing in drugs.

Musa Khawula reshared Mushonga’s Instagram posts on Twitter on Tuesday, which shows Khanyi’s boyfriend searching for her in Dubai.

View some of the posts below:

Kudzai says he is not sharing the posts to disgrace Khanyi Mbau but he is just hurt. pic.twitter.com/vGuZD5a7hZ — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) August 31, 2021

Kudzai claims that Khanyi Mbau disappearing has affected his mental health, claiming he would do anything for her. pic.twitter.com/yi83Ogw6C5 — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) August 31, 2021

Kudzai driving around Dubai looking for Khanyi Mbau who disappeared after he dropped her off at the salon. pic.twitter.com/AnkUo3khgX — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) August 31, 2021

Kudzai shares a shot clip while he was still looking for Khanyi Mbau who disappeared in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/7TKpaLKBtA — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) August 31, 2021

Kudzai Terrence Mushonga takes to IG to share that she needs help with Khanyi Mbau. Kudzai shares that Khanyi Mbau 'disappeared' in Dubai at least for a while and he was worried, he started looking for her. pic.twitter.com/6E6vUKtVOd — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) August 31, 2021

Mushonga, whose South African name is Dick Lefa Nzula, and who carries a smart ID card and a driver’s licence bearing those names, was nabbed by the police in Sandton on August 28 2019, but released when he appeared in court after the case was struck off the roll for further investigation.

According to a police statement seen by Sunday World, Mushonga was arrested with another suspect, Moses Chomgolicho, by Constable Dean van Zyl, who received a tip-off that two males were dealing in drugs at their home in Bryanston, north of Joburg.

Earlier in August, Sunday World also reported that Mushonga had been accused by a Joburg-based Nigerian national, James Aliyu, of defrauding him of R1.2-million in what he believes is an elaborate vehicle scam.

According to Aliyu, he bought two cars from Mushonga, one of which has since been hijacked while the other had been stolen on two separate occasions by criminals whom he believes work for Mushonga.

Aliyu has since opened a case of fraud at Roodepoort police station against Mushonga and another one of hijacking at Honeydew police station against the hijackers.

About five days ago, Mbau posted a tribute to her lover on Instagram.

View her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

The two are believed to be on holiday in Dubai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

