VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
News

Look: Khuli Chana vacays with bae in Maldives

By Sunday World
Dj Lamiez Holworthy with husband Kuli Chana in the Maldives. Image: Instagram.
Dj Lamiez Holworthy with husband Kuli Chana in the Maldives. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg –  Musician Kuli Chana was trending under the hash tag #Maldives on Twitter on Thursday morning after he and his wife, Dj Lamiez Holworthy, shared snaps of their vacation on social media.

The two are believed to be on vacation together on the beautiful island of the Maldives.

Chana said in an Instagram post, while waiting to board a flight to the island, “Off to the Maldives to celebrate LIFE🙏🏽,2021 has been the toughest year but im determined to WIN by all means.”

View some of the pictures they posted below: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KHULI YANO (@khulichana01)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KHULI YANO (@khulichana01)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KHULI YANO (@khulichana01)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KHULI YANO (@khulichana01)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KHULI YANO (@khulichana01)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KHULI YANO (@khulichana01)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KHULI YANO (@khulichana01)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KHULI YANO (@khulichana01)

Twitter reacts: 

Social media users reacted to the snaps on Twitter, with one tweep saying the couple looked bored on the holiday. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter below:

Also read: 

Bathabile Dlamini faces charges of perjury

Ramaphosa cracks whip on cops, faces headache over vetting of spies

Kelly Khumalo tipped to replace Somizi as ‘Idols SA’ judge

Khanyi Mbau’s beau in hot water over drugs

Insults fly as Sophie’s son refuses to pen an apology

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.