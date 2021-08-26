Look: Khuli Chana vacays with bae in Maldives

Johannesburg – Musician Kuli Chana was trending under the hash tag #Maldives on Twitter on Thursday morning after he and his wife, Dj Lamiez Holworthy, shared snaps of their vacation on social media.

The two are believed to be on vacation together on the beautiful island of the Maldives.

Chana said in an Instagram post, while waiting to board a flight to the island, “Off to the Maldives to celebrate LIFE🙏🏽,2021 has been the toughest year but im determined to WIN by all means.”

View some of the pictures they posted below:

Twitter reacts:

Social media users reacted to the snaps on Twitter, with one tweep saying the couple looked bored on the holiday. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter below:

That tweet about how bored Khuli and Lamiez must be in Maldives is so wild 🤣🤣🤣…..lehlanya serious on this app, haleiketsise 🥴 — Mrs M 😍 (@Pam_M_Official) August 26, 2021

Still can’t believe that adults came on Twitter and decided that a couple on vacation is BORED because they’re not doing what they (the adults sitting at home, who’ve probably never been to the Maldives) think the vacationing couple *SHOULD BE* doing. Ave ninemihlola kodwa. — Nonhle (@NonhleBeryl) August 26, 2021

What I would do to be in the Maldives. Any coastal or island holiday destination is just perfect for me. pic.twitter.com/xRj0seSrdj — Mbisa ♥️ (@tembisa_J) August 26, 2021

To be bored in Maldives 🕯🕯🕯 — Nyisist (@RequestLindani) August 26, 2021

Excuse me, I just want to be like Lamiez & wear Gucci from head to toe while enjoying great laughs with the love of my life in the Maldives. — Sis Gugu Ndabezitha (@sissgugu) August 25, 2021

Bday celebration Nelspruit was FUN!!Now im off to the Maldives✈️ Bdaycation pic.twitter.com/J6awNIx1lU — KhuliYano (@KhuliChana) August 22, 2021

