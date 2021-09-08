Look: Kylie Jenner announces pregnancy, SA reacts on Twitter – “She’s 24”

Johannesburg – Young billionaire, Kylie Jenner, shared a heartfelt 90 second Instagram tv video with her followers, announcing her new pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott.

In the video, she shares her best moments with her loved ones through her new pregnancy as well as her birthday celebration.

Fans speculated months before Jenner released the video that the star was pregnant.

According to reports, Jenner got back with rapper Travis Scott earlier this year.

The couple had previously separated but rekindled their romance earlier this year.

Jenner’s announcement got South African Twitter users tongues wagging.

While some locals have mixed signals to her ‘glamorising’ her pregnancy while she is 24 years old and a billionaire, they also highlighted the fact that most young people are unemployed and not financially stable at the age.

The baby has not yet arrived but judging from the video, the baby is to join her new family sooner than we expect.

Watch the video on Instagram below and view some of the reactions on Twitter below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

She's 24 , a billionaire and building a family

I'm 20 working a 07-05 eating my mums packed lunch 🥲 pic.twitter.com/87rAjm5lSC — Slump (@AnxietySlump) September 8, 2021

Exactly. Plus, she’s 24. A literal billionaire. Both her age and financial standing allow her to have children. https://t.co/jtmCb4IMyc — MJ. (@mahlatsejasmine) September 8, 2021

Bathi she's 24 let her be, phela some of yall were on your 3rd born with a deadbeat baby daddy as a father … 😂 pic.twitter.com/lPIkLjCDmI — sandile_collin (@sandile_collin) September 8, 2021

"She's 24"

Guys help me understand, what's going on? pic.twitter.com/7cBeCQyFiv — THOBELA MACANDA (@ThobelaMacanda3) September 8, 2021

A rare picture of Kylie astonished that "She's 24" is Trending in SA 😂 pic.twitter.com/m8TwVOUMoD — ITAPIES (@itsSEIPATIbruh) September 8, 2021

Also read:

Catherine Maponyane