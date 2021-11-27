VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Look: Pearl Thusi sends tweeps into a meltdown with sizzling snaps

By Ashley Lechman
Pearl Thusi. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg – South African actress and media personality, Pearl Thusi has sent her fans into a meltdown after posting some sizzling pictures of herself on social media platforms.

She posted pictures of herself wearing an orange dress by Forbes 2021 icon, Swanky Jerry.

Thusi was all dolled up as she is the host of the prestigious AFRIMA awards.

Take a look at the images below along with fans praising the actress on how good she looked:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi)

Take a look at some of the reactions on social media below: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeremiah Ogbodo (@swankyjerry)

Also read: Listen: Sizwe Dhlomo releases recording of altercation with Unathi

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

 

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes