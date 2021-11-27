Look: Pearl Thusi sends tweeps into a meltdown with sizzling snaps

Johannesburg – South African actress and media personality, Pearl Thusi has sent her fans into a meltdown after posting some sizzling pictures of herself on social media platforms.

She posted pictures of herself wearing an orange dress by Forbes 2021 icon, Swanky Jerry.

Thusi was all dolled up as she is the host of the prestigious AFRIMA awards.

Take a look at the images below along with fans praising the actress on how good she looked:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi)

Take a look at some of the reactions on social media below:

Pearl Thusi is beautiful 🤍 pic.twitter.com/rCDprpLCgP — Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) November 26, 2021

Pearl Thusi ❄ pic.twitter.com/XdWqmb56oG — L E S E D I (@Hybreed_SA) November 26, 2021

Pearl Thusi must stop all this violence Re hemise bikinyana we cant process all of this in such a short period 😥😭🔥♥️ pic.twitter.com/kgINyXWcwj — 𝓀ℯ𝓃𝓏 (@Bokenza1) November 27, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremiah Ogbodo (@swankyjerry)

Also read: Listen: Sizwe Dhlomo releases recording of altercation with Unathi

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author