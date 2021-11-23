Look: Shudufhadzo amped for Miss World in Puerto Rico

Johannesburg- Miss South Africa 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida has left the country to go and compete at the Miss World pageant.

The 25-year-old will be competing in the 70th edition of this competition, against 109 other participants from their respective countries.

The competition will take place in Puerto Rico on the 16th of December 2021.

Musida took to Instagram to express her excitement about the journey that lies ahead of her and how proud she is to be representing her country of birth.

“The time has finally come and to say that I’m excited is a complete understatement. I’m so incredibly grateful for the opportunity to represent the country that raised me, who gave me a voice and who made me the woman I am today on the Miss World stage. I carry each and every one of you in my heart as I embark on this journey of a lifetime and I humbly ask that you please join me,” she wrote on Instagram.

