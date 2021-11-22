Look: Tweeps react to 20 Bottles of Ace purchased at Konka this weekend

Johannesburg – KONKA, a restaurant, and nightclub in Pimville, Soweto continues to maintain its spot on Twitter trends by wowing tweeps every weekend.

This weekend, a video showing people partying at KONKA had tweeps questioning how people have so much money to spend on expensive alcohol bottles.

The video shows staff carrying 20 bottles of Ace of Spades, a bottle of expensive champagne, that sells for over R5 500 a bottle.

While tweeps are scratching their heads trying to figure out where all the money spent at KONKA comes from, Khuli Chana is celebrating.

He performed at KONKA on Sunday.

Take a look at how tweeps reacted to the expensive purchase made at Konka below:

Konka is different fam pic.twitter.com/wWb3pYvp18 — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) November 22, 2021

I love the fact that people think we are rich in soweto because of konka,also hate that they think it is us soweto residents who spend that kinder of money there….because truth is ,Asinayo and people who goes there are outsiders pic.twitter.com/68KIM1MXom — KHANI🗯️ (@khani_hlahla) November 22, 2021

Our black brothers & sisters can build a private school with the money they spend at Konka in a month. I'm not saying people must not have fun but we are where we are because we think next weekend not 2040. We will fail the next generation of black people becoz we chose ourselves — Abangani ba Msholozi (@FriendsOfZuma) November 21, 2021

So they They stopped the music at KONKA to tell the whole club That one table bought 20 bottles of ACE? Why? 😭😭😭😭 — Onalenna (@Onalenna_1) November 22, 2021

