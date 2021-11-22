VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Lifestyle

Look: Tweeps react to 20 Bottles of Ace purchased at Konka this weekend

By Nompilo Zulu
The Konka establishment in Soweto. Image: Instagram.
Johannesburg – KONKA, a restaurant, and nightclub in Pimville, Soweto continues to maintain its spot on Twitter trends by wowing tweeps every weekend.

This weekend, a video showing people partying at KONKA had tweeps questioning how people have so much money to spend on expensive alcohol bottles.

The video shows staff carrying 20 bottles of Ace of Spades, a bottle of expensive champagne, that sells for over R5 500 a bottle.

While tweeps are scratching their heads trying to figure out where all the money spent at KONKA comes from, Khuli Chana is celebrating.

He performed at KONKA on Sunday.

Take a look at how tweeps reacted to the expensive purchase made at Konka below: 

