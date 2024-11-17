Maake kaNcube avoids weekend in jail 

Legendary actor Sello Maake kaNcube escaped arrest by the skin of his teeth on Friday after his wife opened against him a raft of cases, including allegedly exposing her to an infectious disease.

Mbewe had laid cases against the thespian at the Roodepoort Police Station on Saturday last week but they were transferred to Orlando Police Station.

Police summoned Maake ka Ncube to the copshop on Friday.

Mbewe who was also accompanied by her lawyer also arrived at the police station to provide the police with more information.

