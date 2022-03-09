Madjozi cites theft as reason for her disappearance from social media

South African rapper, singer and actress Maya Wegerif, professionally known as Sho Madjozi, has finally come out of hiding.

After being offline from social media for almost three months, Madjozi on Wednesday took fans into her confidence and explained the reason for her absence.

The Huku hitmaker thanked everyone for their concern but said she had to take out time for herself after finding out that colleagues had been stealing from her.

She also refuted rumours that she was pregnant, saying it was the right time to crawl out from under her shell and announce that she is dropping new music this evening.

See her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya (@shomadjozi)

