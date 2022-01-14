REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Major League DJ’s receive backlash for new amapiano song

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Major League DJz, Bandile and Banele

Johannesburg- Major League DJ’s have recently received some backlash for their new amapiano song, which they released a few weeks ago.

This comes after a tweep posted a video of the duo dancing to their new song and captioned it #BakwaLahChallenge.

After the video was posted tweeps then started saying there are already enough challenges that are going around.

Some tweeps also asked which genre do the Major League DJ’s actually do because they seem to be doing everything.

Check out some of the responses the song drew on social media below: 

“Bayijikela iHip Hop abafana. I feel like if Gospel became the most listened to genre in South Africa. You would find these two deejaying Gospel and wearing church uniforms.”

“They are always wearing heavy outfits why?”

“I’m honestly over every “new” amapiano .. I just love the ones I love .. and I’m not accepting new applications.. kind regards.”

