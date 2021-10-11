Maphorisa takes a stand on Shimza and calls him a gatekeeper

Johannesburg- South African musician Shimza has been the talk of the town lately in South Africa.

It all started with a Twitter war between him and politician Mmusi Maimane.

Maimane accused him, by saying Shimza is an ANC DJ and he gets tenders because he has a romantic relationship with a government employee (Athi Geleba).

In his defence, Shimza said he is a well-established businessman with more than five businesses to his name and he did not get assistance from the ruling party.

When Maimane asked him to produce documents that prove the legitimacy of the tender he bagged from the Department of Tourism, he then went on to announce the new music that will be releasing.

Upon the music announcement on his Instagram account, DJ Maphorisa commented and said he hopes this time around Shimza has featured someone new to grow raw South African talent.

Take a look at how the drama unfolded below:

Phori is 100% correct. Shimza must open the industry.Shimza has already made a name for himself,he should make an EP and put them in it.He must let them SHINE,It has nothing to do with jealousy😪 Mpura Phori Wilder DjZinhleBET VaccineCertificate Saps Prince Kaybee Ghana pic.twitter.com/7xJBLX7RuX — The Only Jigga🤞 (@guru_theman) October 10, 2021

Maphorisa added that Shimza shouldn’t do what Black Coffee did and to that, DJ Black Coffee tweeted he doesn’t know what more he is supposed to do in “Opening up the industry” and that would need the three of them to open a space on Twitter (Black Coffee has since deleted the tweet.)

I’m ready Grootmaan anytime 🙏🏾❤️ — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) October 10, 2021

I don’t run Maphorisa’s instagram account. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 10, 2021

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni