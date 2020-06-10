Breaking News

Masasa Mbangeni’s second exit from Scandal

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo

The biggest TV  villainess, Thembeka Shezi is dead.

The role which was played by the award-winning Masasa Mbangeni in e.tv soapie, Scandal! came to an end on Wednesday.

In the soapie, Shezi was shot and killed by her rival Mthunzi Mayisa, played by Inxeba (The Wound) star Bongile Mantsai.

This is Mbangeni’s second exit from the show after she left the soapie in 2016.

During her time away from scandal Mbangeni featured in dramas such as The Republic, The River, Harvest, Hard Copy, Thola and It’s Complicated.

Mbangeni took to social media to bid farewell to Shezi and her fans.

In a post on Twitter, Mbangeni said “Friend she’s really gone. Dead dead! Won’t be coming back as a ghost (they didn’t teach me how to act a ghost at Wits) let’s leave her be now. Let’s allow me an opportunity to play other amazing wonderful things or be a mom or be something other than her. It’s ok”.

Mbangeni is the second actress to exit Scandal.
Kgomotso Christopher also parted ways with the flagship soapie after four years of playing the role of the equally loved and despised, Yvonne Thebe.

