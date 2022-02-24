Stylish electric cars on our doorstep

Stressing about fuel costs will soon be a thing of the past as more and more car manufacturers release electric cars to the market.

In South Africa, Audi SA has joined BMW and Mercedes-Benz in the race. But they have since taken the lead, releasing a whole range of electronic-controlled vehicles this week.

Part of the fleet is the RS e-tron GT along with three other e-tron models – the e-tron 55 Sportback, e-tron S Sportback, and the e-tron GT. And to get one of these, prepare to part with a whopping R1.99-million to R3.3-million.

Audi SA said it had since noticed success in other parts of the world, with more than 52 000 units sold across the range.

Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the increased production of electric vehicles was part of government’s key priorities for climate action. He was addressing a ceremony to mark the start of production of hybrid cars at a Toyota factory.

The government has published a draft paper on a roadmap for increased production of fully electric vehicles, which will be presented to potential investors, Ramaphosa said at the time.

