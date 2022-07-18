Memorial service for actress Busi Lurayi to be held on Tuesday

A memorial service for Busi Lurayi will be held at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg on Tuesday, her family said in a statement on Monday.

Famous for her lead role in Netflix’s festive hit series How To Ruin Christmas, Lurayi died on Sunday last week. Her colleagues grew concerned and called her family after she failed to report for work.

According to a family member, her father rushed to her home and found her unconscious. The police and paramedics were called and she was declared dead at the scene.

The spokesperson for the family, Khethi Ngwenya, said the cause of death is yet to be communicated to the family.

The family said in a statement: “Born on 9 June 1985, our child, sister, mother and friend, Busi Mokoena Lurayi, who we affectionately called Busi, was tragically taken from us on Sunday, 10 July, at the age of only 37.

“She was found by her father, Freddie Mokoena, in her daughter’s bedroom, where it appeared she was packing for an upcoming trip. No cause of death has been identified yet, but we are awaiting autopsy results and more information will be released at a later time.

“The family was deeply shocked by Busi’s sudden passing as, other than signs of flu, there were no indicators of serious health problems.

“Busi was always very involved with her family. We remember her as bubbly and talkative – often to the point where we would just sit and listen as she talked non-stop. Sharing Busi’s life was a joyful experience.

“Her relationship with her father, Freddie, was one of the closest and most beautiful we have ever seen. They would always make a point of spending time together. They would talk endlessly, go golfing, and shared many common passions.”

Lurayi is survived by seven-year-old daughter, Ayana, her three brothers, three sisters, and her father who was her “lifelong champion”.

