Menzi Ngubane is not dead

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Just moments after Menzi Ngubane released a statement saying he was recovering, fake death reports started spreading via a fake ENCA site.

The actor, who is very much alive, responded to the news on twitter asking for help to stop the “barbaric behaviour”.

This is not the first time that he has been declared dead by social media.

His family were responding to media reports about the actor being hospitalized for kidney transplant related problems over the weekend and the response to this news by fans on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

