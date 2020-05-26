Menzi Ngubane is not dead

Just moments after Menzi Ngubane released a statement saying he was recovering, fake death reports started spreading via a fake ENCA site.

The actor, who is very much alive, responded to the news on twitter asking for help to stop the “barbaric behaviour”.

This is not the first time that he has been declared dead by social media.

FAKE NEWS‼️❗️❗️❗️I’VE REPORTED THIS PERSON, PLEASE HELP ME STOP THIS BARBARIC BEHAVIOR #PrayForMenziNgubane pic.twitter.com/IzJJIoHvFR — @MenziNgubaneZA (@menzingubaneza) May 26, 2020

His family were responding to media reports about the actor being hospitalized for kidney transplant related problems over the weekend and the response to this news by fans on social media.

STATEMENT ON REPORTS THAT MENZI NGUBANE IS CRITICALLY ILL

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 – The family of Menzi Ngubane notes with concern the recent spread of social media reports that our father and husband, Menzi Ngubane is critically ill. #PrayForMenziNgubane pic.twitter.com/9quNbhla9m — Y o u r PR C o n s u l t a n t👑 🇫🇷🇬🇧🇿🇦 (@IamNaomiM) May 26, 2020

<image007.png>

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom