Miss SA given a warm welcome on her homecoming

Johannesburg- Miss SA, Lalela Mswane received the warmest welcome on her homecoming ceremony this past weekend.

The ceremony that lasted for about five days, saw the KwaZulu-Natal born beauty queen, land at the King Shaka International airport in Durban as she started her journey of visiting places in her province of birth.

This, after she was criticised for entering the Miss Universe contest in Israel. But the Law student and ballerina defied all odds, while government distanced itself from her participation in the competition, by coming back as the Miss Universe 2021 second runner up.

Among the people and places she visited was the King of AmaZulu and King Misuzulu Zulu kaZwelithini.

