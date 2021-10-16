VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Miss SA: Shudufhadzo to crown her successor tonight

By Nompilo Zulu
Shudufhadzo Musida
Shudufhadzo Musida

Johannesburg – The 63rd edition of the Miss South Africa pageant will be held tonight at the Grand West Arena, Cape Town.

Miss SA 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida of Limpopo will crown her successor at the end of the event.

The winner takes home R1 million in cash, the use of a fully-furnished apartment at Central Square Sandton, and a Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan for the duration of her reign.

The event will be hosted by South African personalities Anele Mdoda and Nico Panagio, featuring the likes of Zakes Bantwini, Ntokozo Mbambo, and the Ndlovu Youth Choir performing live.

The event will be live at 17:00 on M-Net (DStv 101) and Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) and streamed online for an international audience on MissSA.live.

 

 

For The Latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

