News

Moja Love suspends Jub Jub after controversial Mac G podcast

By Thomas Lethoba
Jub Jub. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg – Moja Love has suspended Jub Jub following his utterances during Mac G’s podcast and chill.

In a statement, Moja Love said, “Jub Jub conducted an interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, which aired on Channel O yesterday, in his personal capacity. Moja Love was not part of the editorial of that interview and is not associated with the content thereof.”

“As a channel, though we don’t condone any Gender Based Violence in any way and under any circumstances. As Moja Love, we have decided to suspend Jub Jub,” the channel further stated.

Jub Jub conducted an interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, which aired on Channel O earlier this week.

This comes after Jub Jub spoke about Amanda du Pont being the reason why he broke up with Kelly Kumahlo during the podcast.

On Thursday, du Pont posted a video on Instagram where she claimed she was raped by Jub Jub and suffered abuse from him over the period they were together.

On Friday, media personality Masechaba Khumalo came forward and alleged that artist and television presenter Jub Jub has raped her too.

Khumalo, the former Metro FM presenter, said Jub Jub violated her when she was a teenager at his mother ‘s house in Naturena south of Joburg.

She said when Jub Jub raped her she was still a virgin.

