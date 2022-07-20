Moshe ecstatic at being chosen to host Miss SA red carpet show

Media personality Moshe Ndiki could not hide his excitement when he learnt that he will host the Miss South Africa 2022 red carpet show on August 13.

“I am super ecstatic to be this year’s Miss South Africa red carpet host. It is an honour to be a part of the Miss South Africa legacy. This is truly a blessing and a dream transformed into reality,” shared Ndiki.

“There’s something beautiful about making dreams come true, and on August 13 we will be making a young person’s dream become a reality by crowning her Miss South Africa 2022.”

The Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora actor said he is excited to be awarded the role of welcoming celebrity guests at the door and be the first to witness the best-dressed.

“I am expecting nothing but the finest red-carpet looks from our celebrity guests who’ll be gracing us on the evening, so those at home should expect everything that is glitz and glam,” he said.

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, said: “We’re thrilled to have Moshe host our red carpet and welcome VIPs to our glittering, entertainment-packed event. He provides a sense of glamour and fun, which kicks off the proceedings with a punch.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author