Mr JazziQ speaks out amid Rea Gopane defamatory claims

Johannesburg – Mr. JazziQ has issued a statement after YouTuber Rea Gopane made defamatory claims about him on his channel.

The news was shared by Musa Khawula who shared the statement which was issued out by Tailormadelaw.

“MrJazziQ has consulted his lawyers with regards to the allegations made by Rea of Everything SA Music Podcast.”

“MrJazziQ’s lawyers had demanded an apology from Rea and he failed to do so, the matter will now be pursued criminally.”

Tweeps have shared their thoughts on the defamatory claims that Rea made.

Can Rea be jailed for 3 months maybe he will learn something…… Maybe e Sun City to learn communication skills ….. Cz ay nooooo — Are you African enough? (@african_you) October 28, 2021

He going to apologize &make fun of it like he did with bonang If he don’t have a respect for a person he makes it clear,even demanding money that he doesn’t have isn’t gonna help.he need to sleep in the police cells for life lessons What he say about people is malicious — Sugar 🧡 (@_Sugarbite) October 28, 2021

That boy is doing all this for clout khohlwa ama public apologies hit that boy when you see him at groove. Ngumfana omncane lo — SCORPIO SEASON ♏️ ✨ (@I_am_Bucie) October 28, 2021

I know the we are hungry and jobless but as Africans we are taught to respect the deceased. That boy is out of line and into other people's business like a nuisance. He needs to be taught a harsh lesson. — Transient Inno (@ImInnocent0) October 28, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma